Sheriff asks for help to find suspect in Kansas knife attack

LYON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Lyon County are investigating a stabbing and asking for help to find a suspect.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on March 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of E Hwy 99 in Olpe, Kansas for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located Rick Hammond, 52, Olpe had been cut after confronting a man in his garage, according to a media release.

Tyler McCarley, 31, is wanted in connection with the attack, according the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department.

McCarley is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. He is believed to be from the Hutchison and has ties to Madison, KS and Kiowa and Ford Counties and Oklahoma.

McCarley was last seen driving a black 2002 Chevrolet mid-sized, extended cab pickup with Oklahoma tags.

McCarley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any other information on the location of this suspect, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.