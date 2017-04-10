Russell Co. Relay For Life is May 19

RUSSELL–The Russell County Relay For Life will be held Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. in downtown Russell at 6th and Main.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. This year’s theme is “Paint Your World Purple,” according to volunteer Melissa Dreher. Teams and individuals are currently accepting donations.
Activities include:
Community BBQ 5:00 p.m
Opening Ceremonies 5:30 p.m.
Survivor lap, Caregiver lap
On site Fundraiser by Teams
Live Auction, Silent Auction
Games
Balloon release
Luminary Ceremony 9:00 p.m.
Memory Tent
Free movie 10:30 p.m.