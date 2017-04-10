Ness Co. man dies after ejected when vehicle goes airborne

NESS COUNTY – A Ness County man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Olds passenger vehicle driven by Thomas Lee Sekavec, 68, Brownell, was westbound on Kansas 4 six miles east of Brownell.

The vehicle crossed the center line, traveled into the south ditch, was airborne for approximately 100 feet, landed and traveled end over end and the driver was ejected.

Sekavec was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital where he died. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.