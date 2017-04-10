Mary Catherine Ross

ary Catherine Ross, 92, of Russell, Kansas, died on Sunday, April 09, 2017, at Main Street Manor in Russell.

Mary was born on August 17, 1924, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Seraphim P. and Margaret I. (Mahoney) Quint. She grew up on the family farm East of Bunker Hill, Kansas. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School in the class of 1942. She also attended college at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas and Marymount College in Salina, Kansas. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Lee Edward Ross on June 05, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Russell. She worked at Homestate Bank as a bank teller and helped with the family farm in Luray, Kansas. She most of all was proud to be a loving homemaker, raising her 10 children, Cathy, Joe, Jerry, Mary Pat, Richard, Kelly, Gary, Brad, Bobby and Harlan. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of 4-H for 15 years, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary and Smokey Hills Public Television Advisory Board. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, baking and attending and helping with her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Surviving family include her daughter Cathy Nelson (Larry) of Russell, sons Joe Ross (Carol) of Abilene, KS and Jerry Ross (Cindy) of Russell, daughter Mary Pat Waymaster (Lance) of Russell, sons Richard Ross (Jannette) of Olathe, KS, Kelly Ross of Oklahoma City, OK, Gary Ross of Plano, Texas, Brad Ross (Linda) of Raymore, MO, Bobby Ross of Nashville, TN and Harlan Ross (Kim) of Manhattan, KS; brother Tom Quint of Greenville, TN; sister Margaret Ann Hahn (Bob) of Bridgeton, MO; 19 grandchildren 28 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee on December 10, 1999, and brothers Martin and James Quint.

A celebration of the funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Russell. A vigil service will be at 7 P.M., April 11, 2017, on Tuesday evening at the Catholic church. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be given to St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.