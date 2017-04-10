Loretta M. Wilson, 84, Hays, died Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

She was born July 1, 1932 in Larned, Kansas the daughter of Elmer and Helen (Wilson) Bratil. She graduated from Larned High School and attended Brown Mackie College in Salina and beauty school in Hays. On February 12, 1966 she was united in marriage to Charles B. Wilson, a union that would endure over 51 years. Loretta received her real estate license and was a real estate agent for many years with Coldwell Banker Executive Realty. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her work and she also enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, cooking, and playing the piano.

Survivors include her husband; Charles B. Wilson of Hays, six sons; Dennis McLaughlin and wife Debbie of Schoenchen, Galen McLaughlin of Hays, Terry Wilson and wife Dana of Parshall, ND, Craig McLaughlin and wife Chris of Hays, Mark Wilson of Hays, and Monte Wilson of Hays, grandchildren; Angela Frank and husband Clint, Miki Jenkins and husband Rob, Ryan Fagan, Daniel Fagan, Trent McLaughlin and wife Amber, Trevor McLaughlin and wife Kara, Jessie McLaughlin, and Amber Holm, and great grandchildren; Trenton, Kyler, Madyson, Cole, Ethan, Dylan, Darren, Taj, Kingston, Kamden, Kynleigh, Shanti, Jailysa, Danasia, and Daishon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son; Randy Dale Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church, 29th and Indian Trail, Hays. Burial will follow in the Gorham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Loretta’s memory to the Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com