Lady Indians blank Junction City

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 4, Junction City 0

HAYS, Kan-It took the Hays High Lady Indians Soccer Team just under 15 minutes to score their first goal against Junction City on Monday afternoon at the Hays High Field. Maddie Keller’s high arching shot bounced over the Bluejay’ Goalie and found the back of the net. Courtney Molleker followed up with a goal in the 35th minute to give the Lady Indians the 2-0 lead at halftime.

Keller started the second half scoring in the 48th minute to push the Hays High lead to 3-0. Sophomore Hannah McGuire capped the Lady Indian scoring with just over 26 minutes remaining, giving Hays High the 4-0 win. The defense was solid once again for Hays High as Junction City failed to get a solid shot on goal the whole match.

Hays High improves to 4-2 on the season and will play in Great Bend on Tuesday afternoon.

SILAS HIBBS INTERVIEW

