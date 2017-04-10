Kan. man convicted of drug distribution held on $75K bond after arrest

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a wanted suspect after an arrest on various outstanding warrants.

On April 7, deputies in Barton County learned that Eliseo Valasco, Jr. 28, Great Bend, was at a residence in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Avenue, according to a media release.

They executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Velasco without incident. He is being held in the Barton County jail on $75,000 bond for five outstanding warrants.

He also has previous drug distribution convictions in Barton County, according the Kansas Department of Corrections.