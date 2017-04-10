Institute for New Media Studies hosts open house fundraiser tonight

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Institute for New Media Studies invites the public to a unique open house to showcase recent accomplishments and raise funds for undergraduate research scholarships.

The come-and-go event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Malloy Hall room 106.

The public can see interactive demonstrations of current projects, meet FHSU students, use developing advanced technologies, snack on refreshments and enter to win prizes.

The institute is an innovative program at Fort Hays State University that is open to students across campus. One group of students has recently created a virtual cow dissection tool for the Department of Agriculture and are currently working on a navigation robot for Forsyth Library.

The event, organized by graduating seniors in the Department of Communication Studies, is part of FHSU’s Journey Campaign.

Gifts can be made at the event or online by visiting http://foundation.fhsu.edu/donate/ and entering “Institute for New Media Studies Scholarship” as the area of designation.