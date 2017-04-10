HPD Activity Log April 7-9

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 29 traffic stops Fri., April 7, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:37 AM; 3:02 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 9:47 AM

Animal At Large–500 block S Campus Dr, Hays; 9:46 AM

Search Warrant–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10 AM; 10:34 AM

Dead Animal Call–2500 block Felten Dr, Hays; 2:17 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block W 13th St, Hays; 4/6 8:45 PM; 4/7 12 PM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–2700 block Elm St, Hays; 3:14 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–600 block E 15th St, Hays; 4/2; 4/5

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–700 block W 12th St, Hays; 2:30 PM; 5:15 PM

Welfare Check–1300 block W 27th St, Hays; 5:20 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block E 6th St, Hays; 7:41 PM

Animal Bite Investigation–1200 block Motz Ave, Hays; 7:55 PM

Civil Dispute–1100 block E 22nd St, Hays; 9:30 PM

Disturbance – General–800 block Fort St, Hays; 11:24 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 37 traffic stops Sat., April 8, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block W 9TH St, Hays; 11 PM; 4/8 1:30 PM

Found/Lost Property–500 block W 7th St, Hay; 2:06 AM

Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:17 AM

Civil Transport–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 3:05 AM

Document Service–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 7:58 AM

Animal At Large–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 9:24 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 10:04 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–2500 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 11:02 AM

Animal At Large–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 2:17 PM

Found/Lost Property–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 2:20 PM

Civil Transport–1300 block Kansas Highway 264, Larned; 2:33 PM

Found/Lost Property–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 3:07 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:25 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:41 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:41 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:41 PM

Found/Lost Property–4200 block Vine St, Hays; 3:54 PM

Littering–400 block W 20th St, Hays; 4:21 PM

Disturbance – Noise–200 block Ash St, Hays; 4:23 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:35 PM

Disturbance – Noise–4500 block Larned Cir, Hays; 9:37 PM

Death by Natural Causes–3700 block Summer Ln, Hays; 10:37 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2700 block Willow St, Hays; 11:27 PM

MV Accident /DUI–400 block Walnut St, Hays; 11:38 PM

Disturbance – Noise–600 block E 13th St, Hays; 11:54 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 14 traffic stops Sun., April 9, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12:35 PM

Underage Possession of CMB/LIQ–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:11 AM

Stalking–4000 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 2:15 AM

Animal At Large–1300 block E 8th St, Hays; 10:18 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block Agnew Ln, Hays; 12:14 PM

Missing Person–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 3:50 PM

Animal At Large–400 block W 32nd St, Hays; 4:21 PM

Civil Dispute–1100 block E 27th St, Hays; 1:30 PM

Burglary/residence–400 block Walnut St, Hays; 9:30 PM; 4/9 1:30 AM