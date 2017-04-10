Hays Rec cuts the ribbon on new fitness center

By COOPER SLOUGH

Hays Post

The Hays Recreation Commission has officially cut the ribbon on its new fitness facility. The new facility includes two new group fitness rooms, as well as separate areas for cardio and strength training.

HRC Superintendent Roger Bixenman said the new facility will help increase the quality of life for the people of Hays.

“We’re getting more people out and getting them more active,” Bixenman said. “Everybody that has walked in our doors since we’ve been open have been really excited about the new layout and new equipment.”

The new facility has also extended its weekday hours to 10 p.m. and opens at 4:30 a.m. for early birds looking to get in before work.

For more information on rates or to see a list of offered programs, visit the HRC website here.