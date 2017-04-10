Hays Lunch & Learn will focus on credit reports, history

Golden Belt Bank will host a Lunch & Learn Session on Wednesday, April 12, at 12:15 p.m. at its Hays location, 1101 E. 27th.

This short, 30-minute presentation will focus on credit reports and credit history. For those who have questions about building a good credit history or fixing mistakes on their credit report, this presentation will be beneficial.

Golden Belt Bank’s most experienced loan officers will lead the session. You will have an opportunity to get your questions answered during the session or speak with a loan officer individually afterwards.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and free lunch will be provided.

RSVPs are appreciated. Call (785) 625-7345 or email marketing@goldenbeltbank.com.