Government surplus commodities distribution Wed. in Hays

Government surplus commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside the Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th, Wed., April 12 from 12-2 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
To be eligible for commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below:
$1,287 Household of 1
$1,736 Household of 2
$2,184 Household of 3
$2,633 Household of 4
$3,081 Household of 5
$3,530 Household of 6
$3,980 Household of 7
$4.430 Household of 8
Commodities this distribution will be:
Corn
Orange Juice
Mixed Fruit
Peanut Butter
Grape Juice
Dehydrated Potatoes
Dried Cherries
Dried Blueberries
Refried Beans
Contact Brandon Nimz, United Ministry Leader, with any questions at (785) 259-2539.
