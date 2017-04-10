Hays Post

Fort Hays State rodeo set for April 21-23

Tickets are on sale now for the FHSU rodeo.

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

About 500 competitors from 25 colleges and universities across Kansas and Oklahoma will converge on Hays the weekend of April 21-23 to participate in the 51st annual Fort Hays State University NIRA College Rodeo.

Action in the Central Plains Region event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Doug Philip Arena. The arena is located at the corner of 230th Ave. and Golf Course Road, about a half-mile west on Golf Course Road off U.S. Highway 183 Bypass.

Saturday’s performance also is scheduled for 7 p.m., with participants trying to quality for Sunday’s championship round at 1 p.m.

Participants will compete in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping. They earn points in regional competitions throughout the season, vying for a top-three spot in the region to qualify for nationals.

The Fort Hays State rodeo team has several members still in contention to earn a berth to the 2017 College National Finals Rodeo, set for June 9-17 in Casper, Wyo.

Tickets for the Fort Hays State event are available for purchase at several locations in Hays: the Student Service Center in the FHSU Memorial Union; the FHSU rodeo office, Albertson Hall, room 213A; Orscheln Farm and Home Center, 2900 Broadway Ave.; and Vanderbilt’s Inc., 2704 Vine St., Suite A.

Prices for advanced ticket sales are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 15. Tickets also can be purchased at the gate for $12 (adults) and $8 (children). Children 6 and under will be admitted free, as will FHSU students (with their Tiger ID card).