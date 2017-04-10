Days Inn Ellis hotel named Chairman’s Award recipient

Submitted

The Days Inn at 205 N Washington this month announced it has been awarded the annual Days Inn “Chairman’s Award,” which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their staffs.

In celebration of the hotel’s achievement, Lundy, Matlock, Symns, the hotel’s owners, were presented the award by Days Inn and Wyndham Hotel Group leadership.

“This is a great honor for our hotel and is a direct result of the hard work of our wonderful staff,” said Symns. “We’re in the business of creating lasting memories for all our guests and this starts with high quality service and unforgettable hotel experiences.”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must have demonstrated strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.