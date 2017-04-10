Cooler, windy Monday

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

WednesdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 78.