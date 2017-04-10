ARC of Central Plains hires new executive director

The ARC of Central Plains Board of Directors has hired Kathy McAdoo to fill the Executive Director position. McAdoo was with the Arc in Denver for 16 years. She and her husband recently moved back to Russell.

She started March 13.

Public donations of clothing, house wares and furniture are sold through our Thrift Store to raise funds for the Special Olympic participates from this area. In additional to bBasketball, the ARC provides track, tennis, bowling, cheerleading, and a 5K club.

Current new construction of an activity room will provide additional activities for those that do not wish to participate in sports. The group plans to have this completed by the end of May.

