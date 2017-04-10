Allan Keyse, age 70, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1946 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Louis Oscar and Aileen French Keyse. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas,

He was a retired auto mechanic.

On November 19, 1967 he married Cheryl Geist in Scott City, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors Include his Wife – Cheryl Keyse of Scott City, Kansas, One Son Greg Keyse of Denver, Colorado, One Daughter/Granddaughter – Andi Keyse of Aurora, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his Parents.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date with Garee Geist-Smith presiding.

Memorials in LIEU of flowers may be given to the Allan Keyse Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

There will be no calling times.