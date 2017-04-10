$1M damage in weekend Kansas apartment building fire

GEARY COUNTY -The preliminary damage estimate from the Junction City Fire Department on the apartment building fire at the Bluffs apartment complex on Saturday has been placed at $750,000 to the structure and $400,000 to the contents.

Building B, which contained 28 apartment units burned. No one was injured, and the Bluffs has worked to provide new apartments for those who were displaced.

The fire call came in at 1:12 a.m. with personnel from multiple agencies responding including the Red Cross to assist with the recovery process.

The donations for victims are being kept off-site for the next few days and then later opened up at the clubhouse at the Bluffs. Some churches in the area have also reached out to help.

The families who were impacted by the blaze range from toddlers to single young adults, to older residents, according to apartment leasing manager Neva Fisher. “Some of the things that you don’t realize, their medications, their glasses, prescription glasses, those are things that can’t be donated. We’re just looking for options for them.”

Fisher confirmed the majority of the residents were affiliated with the military, but there was one USD 475 teacher and a small number of other civilians who resided in the building that burned.

Another fire at the Bluffs in April of 2016 destroyed Building F in the complex. There were no injuries in that fire. Cause of Saturday’s fire is still under investigation.