Sunny, breezy Sunday

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.