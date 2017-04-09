Sunny, breezy Sunday

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.