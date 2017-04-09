PHELPS: Legislative Update April 7

Dear Friends,

This is the final week before the Kansas legislature adjourns for a three-week long break, during which the governor signs off on or vetoes the bills passed this session. We will return for veto session on May 1st.

KPERS Payments Approved

On Thursday, the House and Senate passed Senate Sub for Sub HB 2052, a rescission bill that essentially fixed the budget for the current fiscal year. The current budget was in a deficit of $290 million. Fiscal year 2017 ends on June 30th.

House Democrats and Republican negotiators stood their ground on this bill to ensure that the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System (KPERS) was fully funded through the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The budget passed by the legislature and signed by the governor in 2016 had not made full payments to the retirement system.

As a result of House negotiators standing firm for working Kansans, an additional $86 million was appropriated to KPERS and payments will be made through the fourth quarter of FY 2017.

Last Week on the House floor

Before the break, several bills were passed through on the House floor. Here are a few. You can read about all of the bills to hit the floor this week here.

HB 2391: An act concerning driving; relating to driving under the influence and other driving offenses; authorized restrictions of driving privileges, ignition interlock device; expungement of convictions and diversions.

SB 55: An act concerning public construction contracts; relating to performance and payment bonds; Kansas fairness in public construction.

SB 149: An act concerning the attorney general; relating to briefs in a criminal matter or post-conviction case in the supreme court or court of appeals; legal representation charges; legal services; creating the attorney general’s state agency representation fund.

HB 2360: An act concerning the administration of the state employee health benefits plan; creating the division of state employee health benefits plan in the department of administration.

H Sub for SB 70: An act concerning amusement rides; relating to the Kansas amusement ride act.

HB 2279: An act concerning courts; relating to disposition of failure to comply with a traffic citation reinstatement fees; judicial branch nonjudicial salary adjustment fund.

Medicaid Expansion Veto Sustained

Thursday, Governor Sam Brownback vetoed the Medicaid expansion bill that had successfully passed through both the Kansas House and Senate. The House took up the veto override vote that same Thursday, but tabled the vote. There was no session Friday.

It was brought back off the table on Monday. All 125 House members were in attendance for the final action vote. In order to override in the House, a total of 84 votes are required. The final tally was 81 – 44. To override in the Senate requires 27 votes, but also requires an override in both chambers. Without the House, the Senate did not hold a vote. I joined 80 of my House Colleagues in voting to override the veto.

The Medicaid expansion veto was sustained. House legislators will continue to work towards expanding healthcare to the 150,000 Kansans currently without coverage.

No Gun Debate

On Monday, a motion was made in the House to bring HB 2042 above the line on to General Orders. HB 2042 is a reciprocity bill in regard to firearms – read the details on the bill here.

This bill would have been a vehicle to bring amendments on keeping guns off of campuses and out of hospitals, something that has yet to be addressed this session. As of July 1st 2017, concealed carry without a permit will be legal in state hospitals and universities. The motion to bring HB 2042 to the floor failed on Tuesday morning with a 44 – 81. After listening to university administrators, students and campus law enforcement, I voted to bring the bill to the floor for discussion. I do not support concealed carry on campuses, KU Medical Center or state mental institutions.

I am hopeful for another chance at this debate when we return for veto session.

Strong beer bill passes.

Kansas legislature this week passed legislation allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell beer up to 6.0 percent by volume, beginning April 1, 2019. Your local liquor stores will continue to sell beer, wine and spirits, plus they’ll get to add non-alcoholic products to their offerings.

The goal of proponents has always been to see the adoption of policies that provide customers with more choice and convenience in the marketplace. This bill does that. Many supporters wished the legislative compromise included more and went into effect sooner.

This legislation provides opportunities for grocery, convenience, and liquor stores to expand their product offerings and better serve customers.

It is a special honor to serve as your state representative. I both value and need your input on the various issues facing state government.

Sincerely,

Eber Phelps, D-Hays

111th Dist. Kansas House of Representatives

Serving Hays and Ellis County