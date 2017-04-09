Lion offense surges past Tiger baseball

Hays, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team was unable to keep pace with the Lindenwood offense Sunday afternoon (April 9) at Larks Park, falling 17-6 in seven innings. The Lions used a seven-run second inning to take control early, never trailing in the contest.

The Tigers fall to 9-25 this season and 2-19 in the MIAA, while the Lions improve to 22-14 overall and 15-9 in league action.

Fort Hays State cut an 8-0 deficit in half in the bottom of the third inning, pushing four runs across the plate. Jace Bowman led off with a single to left, moving to second after the Lion defender misplayed the ball. The third baseman came in to score when Jake Lanferman singled through the right side. An error by the Lion third baseman allowed Nick Hammeke to reach before Trevor Hughes knocked in a run with a double to the wall in left center. Hammeke and Hughes both came in to score on wild pitches later in the inning, moving the Tigers within 8-4.

The Lions answered with two runs in the fourth before tacking on one in the fifth and six in the seventh, going up 17-4. Fort Hays State clawed back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lions still led by 11 to bring the 10-run rule into effect. Bowman got things going with a two-out single before Ty Redington clubbed a double to left center. They both came around to score when Lanferman singled to left, making the score 17-6. Hammeke kept things rolling with a double into the left field corner, his MIAA-best 17th two-base hit of the season. The run would end there, however, as Lindenwood starter Kyle Hentis wrapped up the complete game with his fourth strikeout of the afternoon.

Starter Alex Ruxlow (4-7) took the loss after allowing seven runs in 1.1 innings of work, striking out one. The Tigers used six pitchers on the day, all of which allowed at least one run. Lanferman finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored, collecting his 10th multi-hit game of the season. Redington extended his hitting streak to a team-best 14 games, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Bowman collected a pair of hits, scoring each time he was on base.

The Tigers will return to the diamond Tuesday (April 11) when they travel to play Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m.

FHSU Sports Information