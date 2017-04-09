KHP: 2 from Hays hospitalized after car hits a deer

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Two people from Hays were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Saturday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by Babara Camara,

30, Hays, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Moundridge.

The car hit a deer came that came out of the ditch.

Camara and a passenger Larissa Fagundes, 20, Hays, were transported to the hospital in McPherson. They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.