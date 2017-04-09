Instructor publishes short story

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

A short story by Cathy Adams, instructor of English in Fort Hays State University’s Virtual College International, has been published in the Southern Pacific Review, Santiago, Chile.

“Teaching English at the Cigarette Factory” was published in the March issue. It is available online at southernpacificreview.com/2017/03/02/8195/.

Author Bio

Cathy Adams’ first novel, This Is What It Smells Like, was published by New Libri Press, Washington. Her short stories have been published in Utne, AE: The Canadian Science Fiction Review, Tincture Journal, Upstreet, Portland Review, and thirty-two other publications. She earned her M.F.A. from Rainier Writing Workshop at Pacific Lutheran University in Washington. She lives and writes in Liaoning, China, with her husband, photographer, JJ Jackson.