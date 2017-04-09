HPD arrest log, April 3 to 5

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lisa Marie Staab, 50, Hays, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. April 4 in the 200 block of East Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and endangering a child.

Jeffrey Michael Dechant, 30, Hays, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. April 5 in the 500 block of East 18th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Priscilla Anne Hensley, 34, Hays, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. April 5 in the 1900 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Lisa Marie Staab, 50, Hays, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. April 3 in the 500 block of East 17th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Torey Justin Weingrad, 25, Hays, was arrested at 11 p.m. April 4 in Hays on suspicion of theft.