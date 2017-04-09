FHSU Management Development Center to offer Lean Six Sigma workshop

FHSU University Relations

A workshop on implementing Lean Six Sigma principles will be offered in April as part of the spring workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

“Intro to Lean Six Sigma: Adding Value to your Organization” will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Memorial Union’s Stouffer Lounge on the FHSU campus.

Lean Six Sigma methodology helps improve customer loyalty, time management, strategic planning, process cycle time, employee motivation and, most importantly, the bottom line.

In this workshop, participants will learn the principles of Lean Six Sigma using the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control phases of an improvement project.

The two facilitators for this workshop are certified and trained instructors. Dr. Jamie Schwandt, an FHSU alumnus, is an author, a TV show host and a continuing process improvement director in the U.S. Army reserve. Benjamin Christians is a Lean Six advisor with Honeywell and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Each person who completes the workshop will receive a completion certificate. The cost is $219. Registrations received prior to April 19 are appreciated. Hays Area Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a 15-percent discount.

Registration is available online at http://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/Intro-to-Lean-Six-Sigma-Adding-Value-to-Your-Organization/. To learn more about this workshop or receive discount codes, contact Conni Dreher by phone at (785) 628-4121 or by email at cdreher@fhsu.edu.