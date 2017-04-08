Yvonne B. Werth, SFO, LT/Col, USAF/NC/Ret. age 89, of Hays, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Via Christi Village, Hays. She was born November 6, 1927 on a farm near Schoenchen, Kansas to John A. and Rose M. (Stoecklein) Werth. She attended parochial and high school in Schoenchen. She received her nursing degree at St. John’s School of nursing, affiliated with Marymount College, Pediatrics affiliation at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Shortly after graduation in 1948 she responded to the National Polio Foundation through the Denver registry for the Polio victims in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

She was commissioned a 2nd Lt March 24, 1951 and entered the Air Force May 27, 1951. The following were her assignments, Shepperd AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas. Burtonwood AFB, Lancashire England, Norton AFB, San Bernardino, Calif. School of Aviation Medicine (Flight Nurse course) Gunter, Alabama, Clark AFB, Philippines, Hamilton AFB, Calif, Chief of nursing service 9th Aeromedical South of Pacific command, Hq, Tachikowa, Japan. (Water survival training in Japan). Vance AFB, Oklahoma, Holleman AFB, New Mexico, Los Angeles AF station, Calif. In 1964, she was awarded the AF commendation medal. In 1968, she went on an inspection tour with the AFIG team. On January 17, 1972, she retired from the AF to her residence in Huntington Beach, Calif. She moved to Hays Nov 1998.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church and made her profession in the Secular Franciscan Order on March 19, 2000. She was a member of the Knights of the Immaculation Assoc. of the Miraculous Medal, Marian Helpers of the Devine Mercy, Universal Living Rosary Association which is a mission partner with catholic church. Extension society, spiritual child of Padre Rio (St. Rio), member of the Schoenchen Altar Society and Military Officers Assoc.

She has (15) spiritual daughters (Professed) and 10 spiritual sons (priests) through the Catholic Near East Welfare Association and several families (through sons a family plan). She and her family were involved with many mission projects for 30 years.

She is survived by her brother, Allen Werth of Louisville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death, by her parents; a brother, Edwin and sisters, Hubertine and Orlinda and Richarda.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, April 10, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Schoenchen, Kansas. Burial with military honors courtesy of the Hays VFW Honor Guard will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 9, 2017 5 PM – 8 PM with a parish vigil service at 7 PM and Monday visitation will be 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains or St. Anthony Church.

