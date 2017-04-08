Wit, charm and smart: Qualities sought in the next Big Man on Campus

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The women of Delta Zeta, the Delta Omega chapter at Fort Hays State University, will host their annual philanthropy event Big Man on Campus, a male beauty pageant, to raise money for the Starkey Hearing Foundation at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Admission is $1 or a canned food item. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The Starkey Hearing Foundation is one of Delta Zeta’s national philanthropies. Funds will provide free hearing aids for people in more than 100 countries.