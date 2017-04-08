Warm, breezy Saturday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.