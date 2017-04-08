Tiger women’s track competes in two events, Lopez breaks school record

Fort Hays State women’s track and field turned in a solid showing at a pair of events this weekend (April 7-8), competing at the Friends Invitational in Wichita, Kan. and the West Texas A&M Classic in Canyon, Texas. The Tigers turned in a well-rounded performance between sprinters, distance runners and field participants.

Friends Invitational

Lauren Roberts had a solid day, placing in both the 800m run and the 1500m run. She came in third place in the 800m with a time of 2:23.28 and in the 1500m she crossed the line in 4:54.01, good for second place.

The Tigers dominated in the 5000m run, sweeping the top three places. Shea Bonine led the pack with a time of 17:31.58, finishing first. Micki Krzesinski and Sophie Dalmasso where the next two to finish with times of 17:39.36 and 18:27.21, respectively.

Kelly Wycoff picked up a first place finish and improved her provisional mark in the 100m dash with a time of 11.85 seconds and Peri Lange rounded out the sprints for FHSU with a third place finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.21.

In the field events, Selam Ball was the lone Tiger to place when she picked up a second place finish in the pole vault. Her vault of 10′ 11.75” was tied for first with Iowa Western’s Monique Apuakehau but came a try after Apuakehau cleared the height.

Rounding out the top finishers for the Tigers was the 4x100m relay team of Yamoudji Diarra, Lindsay Shupe, Amber Forbes, and Wycoff. The sprinters combined for a time of 48.64 seconds and a third place finish.

West Texas A&M Classic

The Tigers sent their multi-athletes and javelin throwers south to compete at the West Texas A&M Classic.

Estefania Lopez broke her own school record in the javelin with a toss of 175′ 5″, improving her automatic NCAA qualifying mark and extending her lead as the top thrower in the country. The second-best throw in NCAA Division II this year is more than 20 feet shorter than Saturday’s heave. Lopez finished first in the field of 14 throwers.

Freshman Alexcia Deutscher also improved her season-best mark, finishing second with a toss of 149′ 0″. The provisional mark moves her back into fifth in the country and second in the MIAA behind her teammate.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Kearney, Neb. on Saturday (April 15) when they compete in the UNK Loper Invitational.

FHSU Sports Information