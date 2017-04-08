Tiger Tennis takes early lead before falling to Lindenwood

St. Charles, Mo. – The Fort Hays State tennis team dropped a hard-fought match with Lindenwood Saturday afternoon (April 8) on the road, 7-2. The Tigers took two of the three doubles matches before the Lady Lions captured all six singles points.

Fort Hays State dips to 10-9 this season and 1-7 in MIAA play, while the Lady Lions are now 9-12 overall and 2-6 in the league.

Natalie Lubbers and Lauren Lindell got things started with an easy 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles before Macy Moyers and Laura Jimenez-Lendinez were topped at the No. 2 spot, 8-4. It was up to Jessica Johnson and Nicole Lubbers to give the Tigers the advantage moving into singles play, and that’s exactly what they did. The pair held on to win the No. 3 match in thrilling fashion, 9-7.

The Lady Lions turned things around in singles play, winning all six matches to secure the match. The Tigers kept things close in several matches, forcing a third set three times. Natalie Lubbers jumped on top by taking the first set at the No. 2 singles position, but Haya Hamad rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Jimenez-Lendinez rebounded from a 7-5 first set loss to take the second frame, 6-3. However the No. 1 player from Lindenwood took care of business in the final set, winning 6-1. Moyers also took her match the distance by winning the second set 6-4.

The Tigers will wrap up their MIAA regular season Sunday when they face off with Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

FHSU Sports Information