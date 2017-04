FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Clayton Capra, Dighton, a senior majoring in music at Fort Hays State University, has been accepted for the opera workshop of the Atlantic Music Festival, from July 2 to July 20, in Waterville, Maine.

The Atlantic Music Festival’s mission is to cultivate originality, independence, and innovation in the American musical performance arena. During the event, hundreds of emerging artists will gather to celebrate the work of musical masters.