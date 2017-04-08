Rookstock unveils 2017 musical lineup

Submitted

PLAINVILLE — Rookstock 2017 features music and entertainment all with ties to Rooks County for its April 29 outdoor concert. The event benefits the Rooks County Healthcare Foundation (RCHF) as it raises funds for the second phase of expansion at Rooks County Health Center (RCH) which includes a dedicated rehabilitation facility on the north side of the hospital featuring a zero-entry hydrotherapy pool and an indoor walking track.

“We’re delighted Rookstock can boast such an array of music from Rooks County’s own talented musicians,” said Eric Sumearll, RCHF Executive Director. “We didn’t want to just try to copy what we did last year, even though it was so successful and a great time for everyone. We wanted to try something new to always keep Rookstock fresh. That’s why we have a new entertainment lineup, new menu and new structure for the evening’s activities.”

According to Sumearll, the menu for Rookstock 2017 boasts smoked and slow roasted beef brisket, hand made side dishes from a local chef and a signature dessert made especially for the evening. A new format of streamlined live music keeps the evening flowing smoothly and offers the opportunity for audience interaction to add to the atmosphere of fun and friendship.

One of the groups performing will be “The Vocal Chords” who recently got the band back together to open the night’s music. This crowd favorite vocal quartet is comprised of RCH staff physicians Dr. Jen Brull, Dr. Lynn Fisher, Dr. Beth Oller and Dr. Dan Sanchez. This year’s set list will include a gospel medley, show tunes and a tribute to ABBA.

Jimmy Lewin, Stockton native and blues guitar virtuoso, returns to Rookstock for a unique showcasing of his Chicago and Texas-style blues chops. A member of “The King Tones”, Lewin has shared the stage with blues luminaries such as Chris Duarte, Tinsley Ellis, Duke Robillard and Delbert McClinton. Lewin will be performing solo for Rookstock 2017 and will rip it up playing along with both John Brust and “The Boomers”.

John Brust’s music career began by singing and playing music in a Plainville church. In 1978, Brust became a member of the “New Christy Minstrels” and traveled the world extensively performing with many famous entertainers like Carol Channing, Art Linkletter, Lee Greenwood and Donna Fargo. Brust has also performed alongside musical guests like Al Hirt, Faron Young, Tracy Nelson and Con Hundley. Brust is currently at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama singing and playing piano.

Rounding out the musical entertainment for the evening will be “The Boomers”, a four piece band that plays a variety of music from the 50s, 60s 70s 80s and some hits from today encompassing rock and roll, country, pop and swing. “The Boomers” formed in 2003 and include Plainville native, Judy Herman Wiggins, on lead vocals, guitarist L.D. Mingle, John Dewey on bass and backing vocals and Joni Mingle on drums. “The Boomers” have decades of musical experience between them. Herman intends to engage the audience as she performs, having some fun with old acquaintances from her hometown.

In addition to great food, drinks and live music, Rookstock attendees can take advantage of the live and silent auctions to be held in support of the RCHF. Auction items include stays at a cabin in Vermont, brand new Arctic Cat ATV and an AKC registered chocolate Labrador retriever puppy. An array of handmade items, gift certificates and baskets will also be up for bid.

Tickets must be secured in advance to attend Rookstock. Contact Rooks County Health Center or call Sumearll at 785.688.4428. For more information, visit www.Rookstock.com.