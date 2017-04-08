Murder charge dropped in 1989 stabbing death of Kan. teen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in Kansas’ Wyandotte County have dropped a murder charge against a woman who had been accused of killing a teenager nearly 30 years ago.

The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors announced the dismissal of the case involving 48-year-old Carolyn Heckert of Smithville, Missouri, in a statement but didn’t elaborate.

Heckert had been jailed since her arrest last October in connection with the 1989 stabbing death of 18-year-old Sarah DeLeon. DeLeon’s body was found along railroad tracks near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

New DNA collection and testing technology prompted police to reopen the case in July 2014.

A Heckert attorney, John P. O’Connor, said Friday that Heckert was elated that the murder charge has been dropped.