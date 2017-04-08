Longtime Goodland, Kansas, resident Melva Rae Stephan, 97, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Sherman County in Goodland, KS.

Melva was born on June 23, 1919 in Long Island, KS to Harlan Curtis and Clara Cyrena (Thornton) Atkinson. She was one of two children. In 1920, when Melva was only one, the family moved from Long Island to Goodland. Melva attended school in Goodland, and graduated in 1938 from Sherman Community High School.

On February 14, 1942, Melva married Virgil Patrick Stephan in Goodland. To this union, two children Lonnie and Mary were born.

Melva worked for 30 years at JCPenny’s in Goodland as a sales clerk. She was a member of the First Christian Church, the GRMC Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She just recently received her 41 year pin from the GRMC Auxiliary and her 71 year pin from the VFW Auxiliary. Melva enjoyed needlework and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending much of retirement with all of her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Virgil, a grandson Mike Tagtmeyer, a great granddaughter Sheena Tagtmeyer, her son-in-law Phil Brockus and her sister and brother-in-law Maxine and Dale Rauscher.

She is survived by her two daughters; Lonnie (Gary) Newell of Goodland, KS and Mary Brockus of Smith Center, KS. She is also survived by five grandchildren Lee (Jenni) Newell of Stilwell, KS, Lorie (Mike) Abbey of Goodland, KS, Gina (Keith) Snethen of Goodland, KS, Greg (Deanna) Newell of Ulysses, KS, and Pat (Jessica) Tagtmeyer of Smith Center, KS; as well as 14 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Melva were held on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the First Christian Church with Pastor Doug Amend officiating. Burial was held in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials may be designated to the First Christian Church or to Hospice of Sherman County and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.