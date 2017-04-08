Juanita Rose “Nita” Teller, 18, Hays, died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

She was born April 21, 1998 in Wichita, Kansas and was the daughter of Katherine L. Teller. She attended Hays High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was a Youth Deacon and recently, ordained a Deacon in the church. Her two great loves were her daughter and music. She was a great mother, and enjoyed playing clarinet and violin in the school orchestra, and she taught herself to play piano.

Survivors include her Mother; Katherine Lynne Teller of Hays, her daughter; Aryana Reese of Hays, two brothers; Richard McKinley “Rick” Packard and Alexander Gale “Alex” Packard, both of Hays, her grandmother; Patsy Rose Teller of Hays, three aunts; Jean Ellen Teller of Lawrence, Patricia Gayle Klonicki and husband Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mary Ann Halleran and husband Michael of Emporia, and two cousins; Maura Rose Halleran and Thomas William Halleran.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather; Gale Eldon Teller.

A celebration of Nita’s life will take place at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall Street, Hays. Inurnment will follow in the Fort Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Aryana Reese Fund, and may be left at the church on Wednesday or mailed to Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, to be forwarded on to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com