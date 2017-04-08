HPD arrest log, March 31 to April 2

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shannon Kay Smiles, 45, Wilmington, N.C., was arrested at 12:38 p.m. April 1 in the 1000 block of Country Club on suspicion of domestic battery.

Dustin Berry Banes, 42, Hays, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. April 1 in Ellis County on suspicion of domestic battery and contempt of court.

Casey Paul McCoy, 42, Ellis, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. April 1 in the 1000 block of Country Club on suspicion of domestic battery.

Carlos A. Sanchez, 27, Albuquerque, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. April 1 in the 3700 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Lee Homalon, 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. April 2 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tyler Dale Daily, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. April 2 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Morgan Lorene Wright, 18, Lindsborg, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. April 2 in the 700 block of Fort on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Lexis Renee Macadory, 19, Lindsborg, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. April 2 in the 700 block of Fort on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.

Rheadawn Unique Chiles, 20, Hartford, Conn., was arrested at 12:08 a.m. April 2 in the 700 block of Fort on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Ashton Paige Burdick, 18, Lindsborg, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. April 2 in the 700 block of Fort on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.

April Dawn Johnson, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. April 1 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of battery.

Ian James Anthony Steinike, 27, Wilson, was arrested at 9 p.m. March 31 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Isaish Steinike, 20, Hays, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. April 1 in the 500 block of West 17th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Jordan Revels, 23, Hays, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. April 1 in the 500 block of West 17th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheryl Lynn Chambers, 46, Hays, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. March 31 in the 1700 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.