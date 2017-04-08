Hays High cheerleaders to host ‘Cheer Up & Paint’ fundraiser

Hays High Cheerleaders will be hosting a “Cheer Up & Paint” event on April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hays High School Cafeteria, where the community will be offered to come and express their creative side with painting of either stemware or mug glasses while enjoying snacks and refreshments.

The event is come and go as you please during the time frames. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time with friends and family or to create that special gift for Mother’s Day, graduation, Father’s Day or even an upcoming birthday.

Pre-sale tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any Cheerleader/Yell Leader until April 18.

The night of the event tickets will be sold at the door for $25.

All proceeds assist in the cost to send the squads to the 2017 Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp where they will also be involved in the Shrine Bowl Parade and cheer at the 2017 Shrine Bowl football game on July 29 at the BG Products Sports Complex at Butler County Community College in El Dorado.

Contact Sara Campbell at scampbell@usd489.com for ticket information.