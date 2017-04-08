Fort Hays State football holds annual spring scrimmage

The Fort Hays State football team held their annual spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field Stadium as spring practices begin to come to an end.

The one hour scrimmage pitted the offense against the defense with the defense forcing a pair of interceptions including one by Connor Shedeed in the end zone on the offense’s first drive of the day.

Reserve quarterbacks Jacoby Williams and Brad Schencker split time leading the offenses with starter Jacob Mezera seeing limited action this spring as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered last season.

Williams led the Tiger offense on three scoring drives including completing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Monterrio Burchfield who made a diving catch in the corner of the end zone. Kicker Brandon Brown was two-for-three on field goal attempts.

Drew Kite, who has been a member of the Tiger basketball team the past three seasons made a good first impression hauling in four receptions.

Tiger coach Chris Brown talks quarterbacks, Kite and Saturday’s spring scrimmage…

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Coach.mp3

Senior Tyler Bacon led the team in receptions last season and talks about the spring and expectations for next fall…

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Tyler-bacon.mp3

The Tigers are coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances and will open the season on Thursday, August 31st against Missouri Southern at Joplin Missouri.