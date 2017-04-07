Yvonne B. Werth, age 89, of Hays, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Via Christi Village, Hays.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, April 10, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Schoenchen, Kansas. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 9, 2017 5 PM – 8 PM with a parish vigil service at 7 PM and Monday visitation will be 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A complete obituary is pending.