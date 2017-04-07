Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Warmer, windy Friday

by Leave a Comment

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph.

screen-shot-2017-04-07-at-5-51-07-amTonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 13 to 16 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 10 mph.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.

MondaySunny, with a high near 65.

Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.