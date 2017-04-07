Warmer, windy Friday

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 13 to 16 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 10 mph.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.
MondaySunny, with a high near 65.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.