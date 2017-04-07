TMP boys and girls track teams each finish 5th at Russell Invitational

The TMP-Marian boys and girls track teams both finished 5th at the Russell Invitational on Thursday.

The Monarch boys placed seven individuals and a relay team in five events and totaled 36 points. Pratt won the team title with 82 points. Plainville finished third with 73 points. Ellis and Russell tied for sixth with 21 points.

In the boys 3200 meter run TMP’s Ethan Lang (11:05.90) and Trevor Pfeifer (11:27.84) placed second and third respectively.

TMP’s 4×800 meter relay team placed third with a time of 9:33.91.

The Monarchs placed three in the boys high jump. Hayden Lowe cleared 6’0” to finish second. Jared Mayers and David McFarland each cleared a height of 5’10” to finish third and fourth.

McFarland finished fourth in pole vault with a height of 11’0”.

A pair of Monarch freshman medaled in the triple jump. Brandon Karlin finished second with a jump of 40’7” and Tanner Diehl was fourth recording a distance of 40’2”

The TMP girls had five individuals and one relay team medal as they finished with 36 team points. Ellsworth won the team title with 68 points and Ellis finished third.

Senior Kendra Werth placed in three individual events on Thursday. She placed second in the 100 meter hurdles (17.45), third in the 300 meter hurdles (50.85) and third in the triple jump (33’75”).

Junior Savannah Yost placed in two events; finishing third in the girls high jump. Yost was one of four to record a meet-high 5’0”. Yost also finished fifth in the girls high long jump with a distance of 15’ 6.5”

Julia Werth finished third in the 1600 meters (6:02.61). Emily Schippers was second in the 3200 meter run (13:11.57) and Kiara Urban placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (51.24).

The TMP girls 4×800 meter relay team placed third (11:10.27).

Paris Wolf recorded the fifth best distance in the girls triple jump finishing with a distance of 32’ 3.75”.