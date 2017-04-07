Tiger Softball stumbles against Lincoln

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Fort Hays State softball team lost both ends of Thursday’s (April 6) doubleheader against Lincoln, 4-3 and 4-2. The games were played at the Lou Brock Complex on the campus of Lindenwood University due to wet field conditions in Jefferson City.

The Tigers fall to 9-31 this season and 2-12 in MIAA play, while the Blue Tigers improve to 5-29 overall and 2-12 in the league.

Game 1 – Lincoln 4, Fort Hays State 3

Lincoln took control of game one early on when they scored three unearned runs in the second inning thanks to a Tiger error. After tacking on another run in the third, the Blue Tigers carried a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning.

Fort Hays State finally took advantage of a baserunner in the top of the fourth after Lily Sale led off with an infield single. The shortstop moved to second when Collette West worked a walk and came around to score when Tess Gray delivered a two-out RBI single to left. A walk to Kylie Strand loaded the bases, but the Tigers would leave them that way after a flyout.

The Tigers clawed another run closer in the fifth when Jeni Mohr was hit by a pitch to lead things off. After moving up to third on a sacrifice bunt and a groundout, the freshman came in to score on another two-out base hit, this time from Veronica Knittig.

A third two-out rally in the top of the sixth moved the Tigers within one run, 4-3. Gray singled with one out before pinch runner Claudia Vazquez moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Pinch hitter Bailey Boxberger came through with a huge two-out double, plating Vazquez and narrowing the gap to one. The Blue Tigers stopped the bleeding there, mowing down FHSU in order in the seventh to seal the victory.

Hailey Chapman (5-17) took the loss after giving up one earned run in six innings on nine hits. The freshman struck out five batters and did not issue a walk. Sale and Gray both collected two hits for the Tigers, while Boxberger’s double was the lone extra-base hit of the game.

Game 2 – Lincoln 4, Fort Hays State 2

The second game of the day saw Fort Hays State take the early lead, but unlike the Tigers in game one, Lincoln’s comeback effort was successful. After the Tigers scored two runs in the second, they had only two baserunners and one hit across the final five innings.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second when Tess Gray reached on an error, Kylie Strand singled to right and Carrie Clarke worked a walk. Two batters later, Bailey Kennedy sent a two-out single to right field, driving in two runs and putting FHSU up for the first time.

Tiger pitcher Carrie Clarke (4-10) worked out of several jams early on, leaving the bases loaded in the first and pitching with runners on in all but one inning. The Blue Tigers finally got to her in the fifth and sixth, taking advantage of a defensive miscue in both innings. All four runs the junior gave up were unearned. She finished with a line of 10 hits, zero earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts through the six inning complete game.

Kennedy was the lone Tiger with multiple hits, collecting two singles to go along with her two RBI. Collette West picked up a pinch hit single in the seventh, but was left at first.

The Tigers will continue their eight-game road trip Friday (April 7) when they face off with Emporia State at 4 and 6 p.m. in Emporia, Kan.

