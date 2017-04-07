This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales
Address: 2524 Henry, Hays
Items for sale: Toys, housewares, bedding, tools, CD’s, carpet, baseball gear, KU stuff, lots of children’s items.
Friday April 7 from 8:00 to dark and Saturday April 8 from 8:00 until noon
————
Address: 2917 Trinity Drive, Hays
Items for sale: Kids/youth books
Bikes
Household decor
Roller blades
Karate outfits
Karate sparring gear
printer
CD player
Much more
Multiple garage sale in cul-de-sac
April 8th 9A-?
——–
Address: 111 W. 11th, Ellis
Items for sale: Antique washing machine, inside/outside doors, chairs and tables. Old hand saws, canning jars, decorations.
Saturday 10 to 3 only