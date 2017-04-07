Sund among five interviewed for Illinois city manager job

City of Hays Public Works Director Greg Sund was one of five finalists for a management position in Illinois, but is not on the list of three still in consideration.

According to the Freeport (Ill.) Journal Standard, Sund — who was hired as the Hays public works director in July 2015 and served as the first county administrator for Ellis County from 2010 to 2015 — interviewed for the position of Freeport city manager on Thursday.

City officials narrowed the list, which did not include Sund, of finalists to three. Freeport is a community of about 25,000 in northern Illinois.

Earlier this year, Sund was among the three finalists for a city administration position in Minnesota.

