Sheila M. Bieberle, 56, passed away April 3, 2017.

Sheila is survived by husband, Roger A. Bieberle; sons, Tyler and Christopher Bieberle; sisters, LeAnn (Virgil) Kuntz, Abilene, KS, Vicky (Brad) Joseph, Oakley, KS, Jacky (Keith) Zerr, Gove, KS, Shirley Haffner, Park, KS and Raelene (Cory) Miller, Cheney, KS; in-laws, Kristen (Brian) Stout, Ellinwood, KS and Rob (Cynthia) Bieberle, Colby, KS; 23 nieces and nephews; and 7 great-nephews. She was preceded by her parents, Francis X. Heier; Mary M. (Hartman) Heier; and infant brother, Leland F. Heier.

Sheila grew up on the family farm north of Grainfield, learning to make mud pies, tending the farm animals, cleaning house until it sparkled and having faith and trust in our Lord. Her deep faith was influenced by her parents, grandparents and family. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1978 and attended Kansas State University. Sheila worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Karl Neuenschwander in Hoxie, KS until she moved to Denver, CO. Upon graduating from nanny school, Sheila worked for many years as a nanny in Chicago. She met the love of her life, Roger Bieberle and they were married in May 1992. To this union, Tyler and Christopher were born. Her eyes would overflow with pride for these two sons as they grew into adulthood. Sheila shared her love of children as she ran her day care home when her boys were young. She operated her own cleaning business in Wichita and was also a sales associate for Dillard’s, Kohl’s, and Kirkland’s for many years.

Sheila had a love and expanded energy for life and family. With all the sparkle, bling and pinkness, she supported her family’s love of dirt bike racing, taught her boys about baiting a hook to catch fish, and she sewed and hand crafted many items for her nieces and nephews. They say a picture is worth a thousand words and Sheila captured thousands of precious family moments in each click of the shutter; she shared her art of jewelry making, her love of antiquing, and her talent of interior decorating with her family and friends.Sheila was a beautiful, vibrant, artistic, and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who added a sparkle to our lives and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Her services will be held in both Wichita and Grainfield Kansas.

A visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday April 6, 2017 will be held at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita. A visitation from 7-8 p.m. with Rosary service following at 8 p.m. Friday April 7, 2017 will be held at St. Agnes Educational Center and Mass of the Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Sat. April 8, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church both in Grainfield, Kansas. Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church 266 Cedar St., Grainfield, KS 67737.