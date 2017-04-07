Quinter doc will talk men’s health, sleep disorders on next ‘Doctors on Call’

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television’s local program, Doctors on Call, will feature the topics of men’s health and sleep disorders in an hour-long program on Tuesday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. with an encore April 16 at 3:00 p.m.

From Bluestem Medical in Quinter, Dr. Michael Machen, Dr. Doug Gruenbacher and Randy Gideon, a respiratory therapist, will be on hand to answer questions called in by viewers during the program. Questions also can be submitted via email at doctors@shptv.org or Twitter with the hashtag #DOCCall.

Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of different topics. Medical professionals from throughout the state travel to Bunker Hill to provide information and answer questions from the viewing audience.

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.