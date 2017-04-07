Norman Raphael Schippers, age 74, retired regional sales manager, former principal and loving father and grandfather, passed away and closed his eyes on this earth and opened them to heaven on Sunday, March 26, 2017. He was born on February 17, 1943 at Victoria, Kansas to John and Anna (Kippes) Schippers. He married Lila Mae (Hammerschmidt) on August 7, 1965 in Hays, Kansas. She passed away on December 4, 2016.

Survivors include his son, Norman F. Schippers, The Woodlands, TX; two grandchildren, Taylor Schippers and Nicholas Schippers, both of The Woodlands, TX; one brother, Paul Schippers, Victoria, KS; four sisters, Sr.

Mary Ann Schippers C.S.A., Fon du Lac, WI; Lucy Baier, Hays, KS; Estella Kuhn, Victoria, KS; and Lillian Leiker, Hays, KS; three sisters-In-Law, Armella Schippers, Olathe, KS; Joann Schippers, Springfield, MO; and

Marietta Schippers Lies, Wichita, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, five brothers, Herman Schippers and his wives, Loretta and Edna; George Schippers and his wife, Lillian; John Schippers, Lawrence Schippers, and Art Schippers; three brothers-in-law, Paul Baier, Francis Kuhn and Maurice Leiker; and one sister-in-law, Theresa Schippers.

Services Held At 11:00 A.M. Friday April 7, 2017 The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas

Memorials have been established with: Salem Ministries, 22601 Lutheran Church Road, Tomball, TX 77377, and Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, 1701 Hall Street, Hays, KS 67601.