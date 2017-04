RAWLINS COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Friday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Timothy W. Fossett, 58, Ludell, was southbound on Kansas 25 five miles south of U.S. 36.

The truck entered the west ditch, overturned and rolled

Fossett was transported to the hospital in Atwood.

His seatbelt usage was unavailable, according to the KHP.