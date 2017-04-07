HPD Activity Log April 5 & 6

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Wed., April 5, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Intoxicated Subject–300 block W 17th St, Hays; 2:41 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–900 block Commerce Pkwy, Hays; 7:37 AM; 7:40 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–17th and Canterbury, Hays; 7:56 AM

Civil Dispute–100 block E 23rd St, Hays; 8:27 AM

Child in Need of Care–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 3 AM; 5 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1200 block Felten Dr, Hays; 10:07 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–2300 block E 13th St, Hays; 1:12 PM; 1:15 PM

Animal At Large–2900 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 1:24 PM

Animal At Large–1800 block Fort St, Hays; 3:49 PM

Shoplifting–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 5:02 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–200 block E 20th St, Hays; 6:39 PM

Suspicious Activity–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 9:36 PM

Drug Offenses–1800 block Vine St, Hays; 10:17 PM

Suspicious Activity–4600 block Roth Ave, Hays; 11:18 PM

Overdose–400 block W 15th St, Hays; 11:51 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 11 animal calls and 11 traffic stops Thu., April 6, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disturbance – Noise–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 1:15 AM; 1:28 AM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–2100 block Vine St, Hays; 4/5 6:45 PM; 9 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–500 block E 17th St, Hays; 8:52 AM; 8:54 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–300 block W 16th St, Hays; 4/5 12 AM; 4/6 9 AM

Found/Lost Property–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 9:45 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 3:13 PM; 3:15 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2700 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 3:38 PM

Animal Bite Investigation–19th and Fort St, Hays; 4:25 PM

Animal At Large–200 block Circle Dr, Hays; 5:06 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–500 block W 6th St, Hays; 5:40 PM; 5:53 PM

Animal Call–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 5:54 PM

Credit Card Violations–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:45 PM

Fireworks Violation–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 12:13 AM; 12:23 AM

Theft (general)–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 10:26 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 15th St, Hays; 10:36 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 11:38 PM