Hays High baseball splits with Kapaun Mt. Carmel

The Hays High baseball team split a doubleheader with Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday in Wichita.

Game One: Hays 5, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2

In game one Trey Riggs allowed just two runs over six innings and drove in two runs as the Indians earned the 5-2 win.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second inning the Indians tied the game at one when Grant Coffman grounded into a field’s choice that allowed Tyrone Wynn to come in and scored after he reached on an error to lead off the inning.

Wynn added a fourth inning homerun that put the Indians up 2-1. Riggs’ two-run single in the sixth inning put Hays up 4-1. Kapaun got a run back in the bottom half of the inning but Hays added one more in the top of the seventh on a Dawson Harmon RBI double as they picked up the 5-2 win.

Riggs earned the win and Wynn picked up the save for Hays.

Game Two: Kapaun 7, Hays 4

In game two Kapaun scored in five of their six innings on their way to a 7-4 win.

Hays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Jace Armstrong RBI single but Kapaun answered back with one in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

The Indians got one run back in the top of the third inning on a Tyrone Wynn RBI single, cutting the deficit to 3-2 but that was as close as Hays would get as they fall 7-4.

Cole Murphy allowed five runs, three earned on nine hits over five innings and got the loss for Hays. Riggs finished 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Hays High is now 3-1 on the season and they will host Liberal on April 13th.